WASHINGTON—A fatigue crack in a turbine disk web and subsequent uncontained engine failure led to the Sept. 8, 2015 engine fire on a British Airways (BA) Boeing 777-236ER on takeoff from Las Vegas, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said June 20. The captain aborted the takeoff seconds after hearing a “bang” during the takeoff roll at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. The flight’s destination was London ...
