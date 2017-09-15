Norwegian Air Shuttle has joined the ranks of aviation companies that use mini crawler cranes to lift and position heavy aircraft parts during MRO work in the confines of maintenance hangars. Oslo-headquartered Norwegian Air Shuttle, which is the largest airline in Scandinavia, has taken delivery of a UNIC URW-547 mini crawler crane from Knutsen Maskin AS, the Norwegian distributor for the UNIC crane product line. Norwegian will use the URW-547 crane for servicing and maintenance work on its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Norwegian Acquires a Spider Crane for MRO Work".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.