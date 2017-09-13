Nordica Airlines has entered into an agreement for StandardAero to provide engine and auxillary power unit (APU) services on its fleet of CRJ-700 and -900 aircraft fleet. Under the terms of the agreement Arizona-headquartered StandardAero will repair Honeywell RE220 APUs found on the regional jet fleet along with Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M turboprop engines powering its fleet of ATR-600 aircraft. “This new partnership is important for StandardAero and our selection will increase ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Nordica Airlines Enlists StandardAero For Engine, APU Repair".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.