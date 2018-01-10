The Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau recently issued an investigative report detailing its findings after a Boeing 737-500—with 113 passengers and crew on board—lost cabin pressure 23 min. into a flight on June 5, 2015. The incident occurred on the first commercial flight after an engine installation. The probable cause was reportedly the improper position of a pressure release shut-off valve; investigators found no evidence that post-installation procedures were ...
