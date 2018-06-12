A pending regulatory mandate will give Boeing 787 operators flying so-called "Package B" versions of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines 30 days to inspect intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) blades for cracks, setting the stage for perhaps more groundings for the troubled Boeing twinjet. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive, expected in the coming days, is based on Rolls-Royce input following tests that focused on widespread durability issues in Package C IPC blades. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Trent 1000 Blade Inspections Cover Different Version".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.