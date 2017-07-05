MTU Maintenance has completed its 1,000th CF34 engine repair and overhaul shop visit in Berlin.

The engine is operated by BA CityFlyer, a Manchester-headquartered subsidiary of British Airways running domestic and European services from London City Airport with a fleet of Embraer 170 and 190 jets.

Germany’s MT, which has worked with the carrier on engine services since 2010, said in a statement that it returned the engine to BA CityFlyer on Friday (June 30) following at ceremony at the Berlin-Brandenburg facility.

MTU Maintenance, a GE authorized service provider, is also a frequent provider of on-site support services and has carried out more than 650 non-shop visits since 2003.