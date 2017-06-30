MTU Maintenance’s Canada operation has entered into an agreement to manage Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris’ V2500 engine accessories.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, Volaris will be covered by accessory repair and coordination during engine shop visits conducted on a fixed-price basis.

The engine types power its fleet of 65 aircraft, all comprised of different variants of the A320 family.

All work will be carried out at MTU’s accessory repair center in British Columbia, Canada. The extended agreement builds on existing cooperations between the two parties dating back to 2013.