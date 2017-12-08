MTU Maintenance Canada’s introduction of V2500 engine services at its Richmond, British Columbia shop will be followed by a specialist test cell being installed by March 2018. Helmut Neuper, president and CEO of MTU Maintenance Canada, told MRO-Network.com that the facility will predominantly serve the North American region, complimenting two other V2500 facilities in Germany and China, with main work orders anticipated to emanate from the partner network of the engine’s ...
