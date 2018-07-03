MTU Maintenance Zhuhai has appointed Jaap Beijer as its new general manager. Beijer joins the MTU Aero Engines-China Southern Airlines joint venture from engine manufacturer International Engine Alliance (IAE), where he was senior vice-president of its aftermarket activities. He replaces Frank Bodenhage, who steps down after six years in China to take on the new role of senior vice president at MTU’s engine shop in Hannover. During his tenure, he oversaw revenue and workload more then ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MTU Maintenance Appoints New GM Of Zhuhai Operation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.