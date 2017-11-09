Increasing investment in overhauling mature engines driven by lower fuel costs and sustained demand for lift has led MTU to boost its near-term spare parts forecast, and executives expect the trend to extend into 2018. "We see, with very [low] oil prices, a lot of airline customers investing a lot of material in the engines," says MTU Chief Program Office Michael Schreyögg. The V2500, long a staple of MTU's new-material and MRO revenue and a workhorse of the narrowbody fleet, remains ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MTU, Citing Older-Engine Demand, Boosts Parts-Sales Outlook".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.