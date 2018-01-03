With an engine backlog estimated at 2,528 units by Aviation Week’s Fleet & MRO Forecast, the Middle East will see healthy activity in the next few years as new models including the CFM International LEAP-1A, GE Aviation GE9X and the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB enter the region. However, it is in mature and current engine types such as the CFM56, V2500 and the Trent 700 where some of the region’s engine repair companies will turn their attentions to. Mansoor Janahi, deputy CEO of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MROs Make Moves In Middle East".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.