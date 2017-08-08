1. Cooperative Network Company: ATG (Aircraft Technologies Group) Specifications: Started as a cooperative of technicians, British Columbia-based ATG has evolved into a network of skilled MRO mechanics across the U.S. and Canada specializing in heavy maintenance. ATG’s Aviation NetWorx application enables clients to search the company’s network to find technicians with the skills they need. To keep the pipeline full, ATG also sponsors the Aero Skills Tournament—a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MRO Recruiters Finding Niches For Staffing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.