AAR Corp.'s investment in more airframe heavy maintenance facilities [http://www.mro-network.com/airlines/aar-buys-two-premier-aviation-facili... increases its pipeline to customers that may also use the supplier's growing logistics support services—a combination that executives say provides a differentiator that top OEM parts-supply competitors can't match. Known for its extensive heavy-check services, AAR has been ramping up its component support and parts-supply businesses. It now ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MRO Investments Expand AAR's Parts Pipeline".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.