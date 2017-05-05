MRO Holdings has quietly been building an MRO portfolio and plans to add a third facility—TechOps Mexico, the joint venture between Delta Air Lines and Grupo Aeromexico, to its portfolio. It reached an agreement with the airlines to have exclusive access to the TechOps capacity for the next 10 years.

TechOps Mexico is based near Queretaro Intercontinental Airport and includes three hangars that can accommodate up to 12 narrowbody production lines simultaneously. Delta and Aeromexico invested $55 million in the MRO facility that opened in 2014.

Jorge Jacome, Aeromexico’s senior vice president of maintenance and engineering, told Aviation Week Network earlier in the year (http://www.mro-network.com/airlines/aeromexico-considers-bringing-widebo...) that TechOps Mexico was running at full capacity with Aeromexico’s and Delta’s fleet. He said TechOps Mexico performs all of the Aeromexico’s Boeing and Embraer maintenance, which accounts for about 85% of its fleet.

MRO Holdings also owns Aeroman in San Salvador, El Salvador and Flightstar Aircraft Services in Jacksonville, Florida.