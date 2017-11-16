Motion and controls specialist Moog saw its commercial aftermarket sales increase about 5% in fiscal 2017, and expects a decline during the next 12 months before a steady uptick as more next-generation aircraft it has components on begin to mature, top executive John Scannell says. "We're planning for a softer commercial aftermarket as we believe many of our airline customers fulfilled their long-term 787 spares needs in fiscal '17," Scannell, Moog's CEO, told analysts on a recent earnings ...
