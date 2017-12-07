Monarch Aircraft Engineering has agreed a new long-term contract to provide line maintenance technical handling support for Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air. Support will be provided for the airline at London Luton Airport, located around 30 miles outside of the English capital. Monarch will cover line maintenance for aircraft operated during Wizz’s peak summer 2018 schedule. During this period, it will operate seven aircraft. Neil Kirby, sales manager at Monarch Aircraft ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Monarch, Wizz Air Enter New Line Maintenance Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.