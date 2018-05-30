Monarch Aircraft Engineering and Thomas Cook Airlines have signed an agreement which will see the British MRO handle line maintenance on aircraft across five U.K. airports. Work will be carried out at existing Monarch line stations at London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and East Midlands Airport this summer. As a result of the agreement, line maintenance technicians working for Thomas Cook Airlines at those locations will now work on behalf of Monarch. The new line maintenance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Monarch, Thomas Cook Enter Line Maintenance Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.