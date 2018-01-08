Aviation Week’s Airline Engineering & Maintenance: Middle East conference will take place in Dubai on Jan. 22, followed by MRO Middle East from Jan. 23-24.

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Middle East&#039;s Five Biggest Fleets".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.