Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO Gary Kelly joined Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and state transportation leaders to announce plans for the airline to construct and operate a major aircraft maintenance facility at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The project—which will be the airline’s first maintenance facility in the Northeast—is expected to create 450 construction and maintenance jobs over the next three years, as well as support ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Maryland Gov. Announces New Southwest Maintenance Facility At BWI".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.