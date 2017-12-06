Printed headline: JetBlue’s Sysops With an average of 1,000 flights a day to manage, JetBlue Airways’ system operations center (SOC) in Long Island City, New York, has its hands full. The majority of these flights originate from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is one of the airline’s three maintenance hubs. As the only piece of JetBlue’s operations running 24/7 at the company headquarters, the 350-person staff of the SOC plan, coordinate and manage ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Managing System Operations At JetBlue".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.