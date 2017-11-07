Magnetic MRO opened its purpose-built paint hangar’s doors for operation Nov. 2. The hangar is already booked for the next six months by both existing and new customers. The 2,853 sq.-meter hangar in Tallinn, Estonia enables Magnetic to provide painting services for a range of narrowbody aircraft types, including Boeing 737MAXs and the Airbus 320neos. With this new hangar, Magnetic MRO has increased its total dedicated painting area to 4,354 sq. meters.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Magnetic MRO Opens Paint Hangar".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.