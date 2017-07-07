What is the timeline of Magnetic MRO’s virtual reality projects?

We launched the software for 3D visioning of aircraft interiors back in 2014. The main delaying factor to finalize our service was the availability of hardware needed for Virtual Reality. HTC Vive VR glasses became publicly accessible only in 2016 and this allowed our software developers to materialize their ideas on readily available hardware.

Why was it decided to bring VR capabilities into the company?

Implementing virtual reality gives us a powerful sales tool that allows to show the customer how the interior of the fleet looks after any modification. Usually the palm sized leather or carpet sample does not allow you to see how the material would look in big scale in fully equipped interior. This is the situation where our system comes handy to pick the most appealing set of materials. Also it has been clear that given the aggressive MRO market of Europe, there has to be some additional virtues that would allow us to differ from key competitors and provide more added value services to our customers.

How was the VR capability developed?

Up until now we have used a partner company for the development of the system. Estonia is well known due to its strongly developed IT sector and e-solutions like e-citizenship and ID-card that allows to access all person-related databases. This created solid trust to our local companies and also allowed us to find the most optimal partner both effectiveness and cost-wise.

Do you foresee employing VR beyond other methods aside from visioning aircraft interiors?

We actually have development for training-targeted virtual system also which have very big potential to become showcase of cutting edge technologies. As soon as the newer developments are show-worthy there will be official announcement through different channels. Right now the bulky hardware is a limiting factor holding back further action.

How will you further develop in-house VR capabilities?

Even though we have made investments in both hardware and software, there’s a long way to go. We aim to have the VR capability not only “in-house” but also usable when having a quick coffee during a presentation with customer. This means that hardware solutions have to be also on bar in terms of comfort and computing power. Overall we are pleased that Magnetic MRO’s current developments have already raised attention in the aviation industry and there is an ongoing interest from operators’ side.