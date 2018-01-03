Chinese engineering and repair specialist Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology has acquired Magnetic MRO after buying 100% of shares in the Estonian company. Announced today (Jan. 3) in a statement, Magnetic MRO said Hangxin will now be the sole strategic investor after acquiring the shares from its private equity parent company BaltCap along with unnamed minor shareholders. A spokesperson told MRO-Network.com that further details of the change in ownership will be unveiled in March ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Magnetic MRO Acquired By Chinese Investor".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.