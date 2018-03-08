MAC Interiors is finalizing its full cabin modification project on a Boeing 767 aircraft for Nigerian-based Med-View Airlines, which a spokesman says is a benchmark project for the aircraft interior specialist. According to MAC Interiors board member Andrius Norkevičius, the project has been special because all of the company’s teams, including parent company Magnetic MRO, joined forces. Serving as a total technical care partner to Med-View through the project, MAC has been ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MAC Interiors Finalizing Full 767 Cabin Modification For Med-View Airlines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.