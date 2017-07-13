Lufthansa Technik has entered into an agreement to provide component maintenance services for Royal Jordanian Airlines’ fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The Total Component Support contract, already in effect, means the German MRO will supply parts for the narrowbodies through its component spares pool and a home base lease at Royal Jordanian’s Amman headquarters.

The latest agreement marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership between both parties.

“We have always trusted the technical services extended by Lufthansa Technik, and we are pleased to build on our long-standing partnership,” said Royal Jordanian president and CEO Stefan Pichler. “We believe their efficient and timely services will support our continued keenness to maintain our aircraft in their best performance.”