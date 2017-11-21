Lufthansa Technik Sofia is targeting the winter 2018/2019 season as the introduction date for Airbus A320neo services. Daniel Hoffman, CEO of the Lufthansa Technik Sofia business, says the plan to add to its existing line and base maintenance approvals for A320 family aircraft and the Boeing 737 is underway with a project leader recently installed to oversee the process. Once complete, Lufthansa Technik Sofia will be the first facility the network to hold A320neo ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Technik Sofia Readies For A320neo Services".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.