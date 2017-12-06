A new joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines will specialize in overhaul and repair services for Pratt & Whitney’s PW1000G-series geared turbofan engines. Engine Maintenance Europe, known as EME Euro for short, will begin operating in Poland from 2020, a joint statement by both companies confirmed on Dec. 5. The formal announcement followed an initial cooperation on the JV penned in February of this year. Both of the Germany-headquartered MROs will hold a ...
