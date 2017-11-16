An application originally developed by mechanics at Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg base is being deployed across the company thanks to LHT’s new idea management concept. Frustrated by the traditional process of recording data from damage analyses—which required taking a photo with a camera, transferring the photo to a computer, converting it to a PDF document and incorporating it within a damage report—mechanics at LHT’s Hamburg base decided to streamline the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Technik Mechanics Create New Damage Reporting App".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.