Lufthansa Technik said it is readying its Hamburg engine center for future growth by investing in new technologies in its engine services division. The German aftermarket provider said around €7 million ($8.6 million) has been invested in a new competence center specializing in engine case repair work along with an X-ray facility for a broad range of engine components. Lufthansa Technik said new tools and equipment will form the basis of its new repair procedures in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Technik Invests In Hamburg Engine Facility".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.