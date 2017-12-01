Lufthansa Technik (LHT) has been granted a supplemental type certificate (STC) to install ADS-B equipment on the Airbus A320ceo family and will begin work for its first customer, which operates about 70 Airbus narrowbodies. "With more than 800 customers, Lufthansa Technik has extensive experience in avionics engineering services and has already done many flight deck modifications in the past," Alexander Krause, product sales manager-Avionics Modifications, tells MRO-Network.com. "The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Technik Gets A320 ADS-B STC, Eyes More Models".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.