Lufthansa Technik has entered into a 25-year agreement with FADEC Alliance to provide full authority digital engine controls (FADEC) availability services for CFM LEAP engines globally. German MRO Lufthansa Technik and FADEC Alliance, a joint venture between GE Aviation and FADEC International which develops, produces, and supports full authority digital engine controls, will both use the engine controls for support agreements, loans and exchanges across its global airline ...
