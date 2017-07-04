Lufthansa Technik will extend its base maintenance capabilities by adding the Boeing 787.

Lufthansa Technik Shannon has announced a multi-million-euro investment that opens the doors for the 787 later this year.

The Shannon-based MRO will also be able to offer modifications, cabin and interior refurbishment, interior repair and paint, external paint repairs, specialized inspections, airworthiness directives, compliance checks and a full range of maintenance services for the 787.

“The Boeing 787 is one of the most technically-advanced airplanes in the sky and we will offer leading-edge, specialist services, minimizing the time that the aircraft is out of service, which is what our customers demand,” said Pat Shine, CEO of Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon operation.

Lufthansa Technik said technicians at the site in Ireland have commenced the relevant training for the aircraft type.

The 787 service adds to existing aircraft types at Shannon, including Boeing’s 737, 757, 767 and 777, along with the Airbus A320.