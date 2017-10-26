German airline Lufthansa and its Lufthansa Technik maintenance division have selected Sabena technics to carry out modifications on the carrier’s Airbus A330 fleet. Sabena will carry out complete cabin and systems installations from its facility in Bordeaux, France. The first aircraft is expected to enter its hangar by the end of the month and the program will run until spring 2018. Lufthansa Technik, which holds supplement type design for the aircraft, will supply the modification kit ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa Enlists Sabena For A330 Modifications Program".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.