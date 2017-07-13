Aircraft spare parts and repair capabilities marketplace Locatory.com is further expanding its presence in Asia by signing a contract with HNA Technic, the MRO unit of the HNA Group.

The Asian company will conduct its spare parts trade on behalf of more than 20 airlines using Locatory.com.

HNA will be listing in excess of 20,000 commercial aircraft parts on the marketplace as well as purchasing spare parts through the system for airlines it represents including Hainan Airlines, Tianjin Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines, Lucky Airlines and others.

More than 300 aircraft will be supported via purchases and trading activities on Locatory.com.