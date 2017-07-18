Lion Air Group's MRO facility at Batam, in Indonesia's Riau Islands, passed a safety and security audit by the FAA, which earns Batam Aero Technic an FAA Part 145, a global standard for providing maintenance and repair.

BAT began operating in 2014 on an area of 40,000 square meters. The BAT hangar can accommodate 12 narrowbodies and four widebodies at once. Lion Air Group's MRO facilities can service several serial types of Boeing 737s, as well as ATR 72-500s and 72-600s, and Bombardier DHC-8s.

Lion Air passed the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) in March.