Ireland-based lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has posted a $168 million first-half pre-tax profit, up 7.5% on the prior year, and is preparing for a $1 billion capital boost over the coming weeks. SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett said that the company delivered a “solid half-year performance” for the six-month period to Sept. 30, driven by the company’s core operating-lease business. “This performance again proves the strength of our strategy which has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lessor SMBC Posts 7.5% Interim Profit Growth".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.