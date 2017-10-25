KLM UK Engineering has extended its approvals to include certification for base maintenance services from Bahrain’s CAA regulator. The MRO said the move was driven by customer demand and adds to existing certifications from EASA, the FAA and other global regulators. KLM UK specializes in a number of narrowbody and regional aircraft, including Embraer 170 and 190, BAe146 and Avro RJ, Fokker 70 and 100, Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family jets. From its base in Norwich, UK, it conducts ...
