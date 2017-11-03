Mexico’s Interjet recently launched its third daily flight between New York JFK and Mexico City. The growing airline now flies its 48 A320-family aircraft and 22 Superjet 100s to 53 destinations in eight countries. Privately held, the airline offers passenger services beyond the pure LCC model, and thus has higher fares than some pure LCC competitors. Its international traffic has been growing faster than 20% annually. The airline also has substantial MRO assets, plans to stick with a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Interjet Keeps MRO Inside, Looks For Insource Opportunities".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.