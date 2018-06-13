Printed headline: A Clean Slate An industry coalition led by the Aeronautical Repair Station Association has asked the FAA to consider a new approach to the development and application of certificate-holder operations specifications. In a letter noting regulatory inconsistencies, duplicative demands and unnecessary data collections, the coalition called for establishment of an agency-industry committee to develop objective criteria for operations specifications and conduct a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Industry Coalition Requests Review Of Standard Operations Specifications Paragraphs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.