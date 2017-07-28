TransNua Air Services has extended its global maintenance agreement (GMA) coverage with ATR for its fleet of five turboprop aircraft comprised of 42-500s and 72-600s. The original GMA contract dates back to 2014 and initially covered two aircraft for repair, overhaul and pooling services of line replaceable units, propeller services, fuel nozzle services and on-site stock support in Indonesia. No contract length was defined, but was described in an ATR statement released Friday (July 28) as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Indonesian Carrier Extends ATR Coverage".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.