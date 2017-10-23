Printed headine: Catching the Wave The rapid growth of air transport in Asia is creating new opportunities for MRO providers in the region. While the industry heavyweights in China, Hong Kong and Singapore will be important in meeting this demand, expansion of MRO facilities in Indonesia and other Asian countries could also play a key role. MRO organizations affiliated with major airlines in Indonesia are looking to increase their third-party maintenance work as well as catering to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Indonesia Emerges As One Of Asia’s MRO Hotspots".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.