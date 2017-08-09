Independent MRO providers see both opportunity and challenges ahead as airframe and engine manufacturers make further advances into the services segment. Philippe Rochet, COO of French MRO Sabena technics, says OEM incursions brings with it “opportunity to develop synergies and bring added-value solutions” to its customer base. He pinpoints its linkup with Airbus’ MRO Alliance, launched in June 2017 with six initial members, as an example of OEM engagement working to its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Independents Open Minded About OEM Aftermarket Incursion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.