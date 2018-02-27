IFS has started the rollout of its Maintenix fleet maintenance management software at U.S. airline group ATSG’s two cargo carrier subsidiaries ABX Air and Air Transport International along with its aircraft leasing subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management. Matt Tobin, vice president of marketing and sales, aviation & defense at IFS, says the project began last month with the implementation process set to take around 17 months. It will entail IFS implemented a full suite of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IFS Begins Maintenix Rollout For ATSG, Sees Acquisition Impact".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.