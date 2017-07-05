5 July: London, UK: Iberia Maintenance, the MRO arm of Spain’s national carrier Iberia, will be the host sponsor for Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Europe conference, taking place in Madrid on 13-14 September 2017.

The conference represents a unique opportunity for all the players in the aero-engine manufacturing and maintenance industry to come together and discuss current trends and issues.

As part of the two day agenda, delegates will also gain exclusive access to the Iberia Maintenance facility, located at La Muñoza, close to the Madrid-Barajas airport, with the tour commencing immediately after the conference on 14 September.

Óscar Pérez Vázquez, Engine Shop Director at Iberia Maintenance, who will deliver the Opening Keynote and is one of over 30 leading speakers, comments; “It is our pleasure to host delegates of Aero-Engines Europe in Madrid, the main hub of Iberia, a member of IAG.”

Óscar continues; “We are happy to organize an escorted tour of the Iberia Maintenance Engine shop facilities, including shop and test bed. Iberia Maintenance engine shop provides an extensive range of services to our customer base which includes IAG, OEMs and third party customers on RB211, CFM56 family and V2500 engines.”

During the two day conference, over 150 senior decision makers from the aero-engine community will discuss the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry, with topics including; ‘Aero-Engine MRO Industry Analysis’, ‘The Reality of MRO Operations in the Current Market’ and ‘Next Generation Engine Repair Innovations and Challenges’.

More information on the conference, including the agenda and speakers can be found at www.aeroengineconference.com