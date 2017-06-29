Spanish carrier Iberia has unveiled a new vocational training degree for aircraft maintenance students.

Launched in conjunction with the Madrid regional government, the program specializes in both maintenance and engine processes and will begin from October 2017 at two secondary schools in the Spanish capital.

Approximately 50 students, split 50-50 between both schools, will enroll annually in the Advanced Vocational Training degree in Aeromechanical Maintenance.

Learning at the Iberia Campus Aircraft Maintenance will run for two academic years. In the first year, classes will be held in the schools, and in the second year the training will be chiefly held at Iberia’s maintenance facilities in La Muñoza, near Madrid airport.

Iberia estimates that 40% of the training will take place in the classroom with the remaining 60% in workshops.

Iberia’s chief technical officer André Wall said: “the Vocational Training degree Iberia Campus Aircraft Maintenance is a great opportunity for those young people who would like a career in aircraft maintenance.”