The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says 4.3 billion passengers are expected to fly in 2018, an annual increase of 6%. Its global industry report forecasts another record-breaking year for airline profitability. Net revenues are expected to reach $34.5 billion, due in part to a 6% passenger growth and a 0.1% increase in net margins. If the forecast comes to fruition, 2018 will be the industry’s eighth consecutive year of profitability, and, according to IATA Director ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATA Predicts More Profitability For Global Aviation In 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.