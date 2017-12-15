Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has commenced offering maintenance services for International Aero Engine’s (IAE) V2500 engine through its MRO division Bedek Aviation Group. IAI signed a 10-year general agreement with manufacturer IAE for the V2500, the engine option for Airbus A320 family aircraft, which will be serviced by Bedek Engine Division. The first V2500 arrived at its facility in Tel Aviv on Wednesday (Dec. 13), which is now an established service center for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IAI Begins V2500 Maintenance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.