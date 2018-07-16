Demand for MRO remains strong, and demand for outsourced MRO is growing stronger as low-cost carriers grow faster than major airlines and even many majors are looking for outsourced options to stay competitive. OEMs increasingly seek to serve this outsourced MRO market. But James Elliott, director of aerospace and defense MRO business for the software giant IFS, thinks independent MRO shops have some advantages in competing for outsourced maintenance. Uniquely, OEMs determine and can change ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "How Independent MROs Can Compete Against OEMs For The Aftermarket".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.