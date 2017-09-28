For American Airlines, managing and keeping 208 mainline departures and 290 regional departures per day from 66 gates during the peak summer season from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) requires precise coordination of people, parts and aircraft. In addition, “No gate is left open for more than 25 min. to maximize flights during the summer,” says Rich Williams, American’s senior manager for technical operations at ORD, so operations are measured by the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "How American Measures Line Maintenance at Chicago O'Hare".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.