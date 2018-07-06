Honeywell has signed an agreement to provide maintenance services on the cockpits, auxiliary power units (APU) and mechanical systems on Ethiopian Airlines’ aircraft fleet. The contract covers the African carrier’s fleet of Boeing 737 and 777 aircraft which Honeywell will support for spare parts, repairs and overhaul work. Ethiopian currently operates eight 737-700s, 16 737-800s, six 777-200LRs and four 777-300ERs. Honeywell says that the plan for Ethiopian brings advantages ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Honeywell To Support Ethiopian".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.